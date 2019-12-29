Police: Man driving the wrong way in North Adams charged with heroin trafficking

NORTH ADAMS, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing heroin trafficking charges after a traffic stop in North Adams Friday, state police said.

A trooper on patrol on Main Street at 8:20 p.m. pulled over a man for driving a Honda Pilot without a license westbound in the eastbound lane, police said. When police searched the car, they allegedly found 25 grams of heroin and 9 grams of cocaine.

Orlando Perez-Martinez, 31, was charged with trafficking in heroin, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, driving without a license and driving the wrong way. He will be arraigned in North Adams Court.

