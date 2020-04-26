Police: Man driving while high also trafficking drugs, fentanyl in Somerset

SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested after police say he was driving under the influence while carrying drugs and fentanyl in his vehicle in Somerset on Sunday.

Officers patrolling Slades Ferry Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. found a Dodge pickup truck operated by Lucas Souza, 28, of Fall River, parked next to a trailer, police said.

He was approached by officers who spotted an empty firearm holster and what appeared to be drugs in his vehicle, police said.

He was ducking down at the time, his speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot and watery, according to police.

Approximately 114 grams of fentanyl and other drugs were found in the vehicle along with a firearm and ammunition, police said.

He is facing possession and drug trafficking charges, improper storage of a firearm and a count of operating under the influence of drugs, police said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)