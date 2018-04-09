Police: Man drove 106 mph in 55 mph zone

RANDOLPH, NH (WHDH) — A New Hampshire man is facing reckless driving charges after police say they clocked him driving at nearly double the posted speed limit on Sunday afternoon.

Scott Steiger, 23, of Laconia, is accused of driving 106 mph in a 55 mph zone while on Route 2 in Randolph.

State Police say a trooper observed two vehicles traveling east, when a gray Chrysler 200 accelerated and passed the first vehicle on a solid yellow line.

The vehicle was subsequently stopped and Steiger was arrested and charged.

Steiger is slated to be arraigned on May 22 in the 1st Circuit Berlin Court.

