Police: Man drove on Mass. Pike with person clinging to hood during road rage incident

WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) – A Lynn man was arrested Friday afternoon after authorities say he drove a “significant distance” on the Massachusetts Turnpike with another motorist clinging to the hood of his car during an apparent road rage incident.

Troopers responding to a reported incident involving a pair of motorists around 4:45 p.m. learned two vehicles had been involved in a minor crash, prompting a 65-year-old Framingham man to climb on the hood of an SUV driven by a 37-year-old Mark Fitzgerald, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Fitzgerald then allegedly drove about three miles with Richard Kamrowski on the hood of his vehicle. He is said to have reached speeds of 70 mph before several good Samaritans intervened and helped bring the vehicle to a stop in Weston.

“I kept telling him to ‘stop the car, stop the car,” Kamrowski said. “And he wouldn’t stop.”

Fitzgerald was arrested on charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, negligent operation, and leaving the scene of property damage.

Kamrowski is facing a charge of disorderly conduct.

Both were released on personal recognizance.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Massachusetts State Police Weston Barracks at 781-431-5050.

