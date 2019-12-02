Police: Man drove stolen truck to bail out brother who was busted for boosting SUV

(WHDH) — A man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he tried to drive a stolen Chevy truck to a local jail to bail out his older brother, who was being held behind bars for driving a stolen Chevy SUV.

Keith McCracken, 32, of Topeka, Kansas, was on his way to get 36-year-old Eric McCracken, also of Topeka, after he was arrested around 1:30 a.m. on Friday for allegedly driving around in a stolen 2007 Chevy Trailblazer with a suspended a license, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

While en route to the Jackson County Jail, deputies attempted to stop Keith McCracken’s 2015 Chevy Silverado but he drove through several yards near US 75 Highway before ditching the truck and fleeing on foot, authorities said.

A perimeter was set up in the area and a K9 team helped to track down Keith McCracken. He was taken into custody.

“It is believed that the younger McCracken was en route to the Jackson County Jail to post bail on his older brother in a stolen vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Keith McCracken was later booked into the same jail as his brother. He is facing charges fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, driving while suspended and possession of stolen property.

Eric McCracken is facing charges including driving while suspended and possession of stolen property.

