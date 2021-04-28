MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man allegedly drove a vehicle into a group of people who were fighting before a shooting that left another man injured in Manchester, New Hampshire early Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at 445 Canal St. around 12:40 a.m. learned that a man had driven to the address and said he had been shot multiple times, according to Manchester police.

He was taken to Elliot Hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation suggests the shooting happened behind 540 North Commercial St., where officers found several spent shell casings and a car bumper, police said.

They learned that prior to the shooting, a fight had broken out between several people in a parking lot when Curtis Massey, 23, of Concord, drove a car through the group, hitting them, police added.

Shots were then reportedly fired.

Massey is facing three counts of reckless conduct for allegedly using a vehicle to strike people.

No additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)