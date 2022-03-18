SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested early Friday morning after police say he drove the wrong way down Route 1 in Saugus, pulled into the parking lot of a Ford dealership, and slammed into several vehicles.

Jonathan Sevoich, 32, of Saugus, is slated to be arraigned Friday in Lynn District Court on charges of operating under the influence of drugs, possession of a Class A substance, failure to stop for police, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage, and driving down a restricted way, according to the Saugus Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a vehicle traveling north on the southbound side of the highway just before 9 p.m. learned that the motorist in question had entered the York Ford dealership and struck a number of parked vehicles, police added.

When officers arrived at the dealership, police say they found Sevoich sitting in the driver’s seat of a mangled Hyundai Elantra.

Sevoich allegedly refused to get out of the vehicle, prompting officers to remove him. He then suffered lacerations and abrasions to his chin and knees in a failed attempt to evade arrest.

During a subsequent investigation at the scene, Sevoich showed signs of impairment, according to police. A witness also reportedly told officers that Sevoich had entered Route 1 from the Route 99 split traveling the wrong way before turning into York Ford and plowing into five vehicles.

Sevoich was taken to an area hospital for treatment and was allegedly found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and a brown powdery substance suspected to be heroin.

Police noted that Sevoich was also wanted on several outstanding warrants.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)