Police: Man drowns at Swansea beach

SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A man drowned at the Swansea Town Beach Sunday, according to police.

Officers responding to reports of a person “in distress” at the beach at 6:15 p.m. found beachgoers performing CPR on a man who had been pulled from the water, police said. Officers and paramedics continued to perform CPR and the man was transported to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later, according to police.

The man who had at the beach with a friend, who noticed he was in trouble and called for help, police said.

The man’s identity is not being released pending notification of next of kin. The incident remains under investigation.

