Police: Man drowns trying to rescue dog

MARLBOROUGH, N.H. (AP) — Officials say a New Hampshire man has drowned while attempting to rescue his dog after the animal fell through the ice on a frozen pond.

The Boston Globe reports that police believe the man and his dog were on a walk Thursday evening when the dog walked on Meetinghouse Pond in Marlborough and fell through the ice.

Police say the man used a tree limb to try to rescue the dog but then fell through himself.

Police were asked to check on the man who hadn’t been heard from since late Thursday afternoon.

Neighbors helped in the search. Police say they found a hole in the pond nearly 50 yards from shore. Rescue teams recovered the bodies of the man and the dog. The man’s name has not been released.

