Police: Man drowns while swimming in Duxbury

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man died after a pair of kayakers found him face down in the water off Duxbury on Monday, officials said.

Emergency officials responding to a 911 call around 12:20 p.m. learned the good Samaritans had performed CPR on the victim after a paddleboarder helped them drag him out of the water, according to the Duxbury Police Department.

Police say the 72-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, drowned while swimming.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)