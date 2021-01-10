Police: Man drunkenly rear-ends car in McDonald’s drive-thru lane

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing charges after drunkenly driving into a truck and then rear-ending a Jeep in a McDonald’s drive-thru in Pelham Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a car crash on Bridge Street at 5 p.m. found a white Cadillac had rear-ended a black Jeep Wrangler in a McDonald’s drive-thru, police said. A man driving a pick-up truck then told police the Cadillac had struck his truck on Bridge Street a few minutes ago.

After investigating, officers determined the Cadillac struck the truck in the intersection of Bridge Street and Highland Avenue and then drove over the lawn in front of McDonald’s before getting into the drive-thru lane and hitting the Jeep, police said.

James Maloney, 69, of Pelham, New Hampshire, was charged with aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving while intoxicated and conduct after an accident. He will be arraigned at Salem District Court on Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)