MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who allegedly exposed himself to two women at a store in Marshfield on Saturday night later punched an innocent bystander when he was kicked out of a restaurant in the town, police said.

Scott Williams, 31, of Braintree, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Plymouth District Court on charges including assault and battery, operating under the influence of liquor, marked lanes violation, expired inspection sticker, license not in possession, operating to create harsh and objectionable noise, and open and gross lewdness, according to the Marshfield Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a man at a local store who was following two female customers around and exposing himself to them around 8 p.m. learned that the suspect, who police identified as Williams, had left the area in a white Infinity sedan with a loud exhaust.

Police were then called to a local restaurant for a report of an assault and battery around 11:30 p.m. An investigation revealed that Williams had been removed from the establishment earlier in the night and had been escorted out of the restaurant a second time by staff.

Once outside the restaurant, police say Williams punched a person in the face before fleeing in the same Infinity.

Williams was ultimately tracked down and taken into custody.

An investigation remains ongoing.

