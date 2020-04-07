Police: Man exposed himself, urinated in front of customers who were waiting in line outside Market Basket

Shoppers wait in line as customer capacity is limited due to the virus outbreak at the Market Basket store in Salem, N.H., Friday, April 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

ROWLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rowley man is facing criminal charges after police say he exposed himself and urinated in front of customers who were waiting in line outside of a Market Basket in the town on Friday afternoon.

Richard A. Medico, 58, is facing charges including disorderly conduct and open and gross lewdness, according to Rowley Police Chief Scott A. Dumas.

After exiting the supermarket without making a purchase around 2:30 p.m., Medico allegedly stopped in the fire line, exposed his genitals, and urinated on the sidewalk in full view of several bystanders, as well as a Rowley police officer.

When asked about the incident, Medico offered “no reasonable explanation” for his behavior, according to Dumas.

Dumas said Medico was also given a no-trespass order. He was summonsed to Newburyport District Court to answer to the charges.

Market Basket recently introduced new social distancing measures in its stores in an effort to safeguard against the spread of coronavirus. All locations now limit the number of shoppers allowed in the store at one time to ensure that customers may have personal space.

The change has resulted in long lines of people standing at least six feet apart outside of the chain’s stores.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)