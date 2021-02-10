Police: Man facing 6th OUI charge after fleeing crash on I-95 in Reading, resisting arrest

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested on sixth operating under the influence of liquor charge after authorities say he fled the scene of a crash in Interstate 95 in Reading, slammed into a snowbank, and resisted arrest during the winter storm on Sunday night.

Troopers responding to reports of a road rage incident on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 54 around 11 p.m. learned that an Acura sedan had been driving erratically behind a group of plow trucks before striking another vehicle multiple times near Exit 53, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A trooper later located the driver, 57-year-old David Peck, of York, Maine, as sped toward Exit 50 at 85 mph, state police said. Peck then reportedly struck a guardrail and came to rest in a snowbank.

After observing numerous signs of impairment, troopers ordered Peck out of his car but he allegedly restarted the ignition in an attempt to escape. When troopers thwarted his action, Peck allegedly resisted arrest as he was escorted from the vehicle.

Peck was ultimately placed in the back of cruiser. A subsequent search of his vehicle is said to have yielded several open containers of alcohol.

He is slated to be arraigned in Salem District Court on charges including OUI liquor – sixth offense, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, and speeding, according to state police.

Peck’s bail was set at $2,000.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)