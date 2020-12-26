Police: Man facing assault and battery charge after stabbing 60-year-old in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man who they say stabbed a 60-year-old in Worcester on Christmas Day.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Queen Street just before 9:30 p.m. found a victim who had been stabbed multiple times by a box cutter and had him taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

An investigation determined that Ramon Feliciano, 24, of Worcester, was behind the stabbing, according to police.

Feliciano was placed under arrest for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and is expected to be arraigned in Worcester District Court at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)