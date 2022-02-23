LITCHFIELD, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing a slew of criminal charges in connection with an ongoing investigation into a home invasion in New Hampshire, authorities announced Wednesday.

Ian Morris, 25, of Jaffrey, is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Hillsborough County Superior Court on charges of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, kidnapping, and burglary, Acting Litchfield Police Chief Thomas Scotti, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin said in a joint news release.

An investigation revealed that Morris allegedly broke into a home at 10 Evergreen Circle in Litchfield during the night and assaulted a resident.

Morris was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Authorities did not release any additional information.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)