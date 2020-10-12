DALTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dalton man is set to face a judge Tuesday after police say he set fire to a political display supporting the Biden-Harris presidential campaign.

Lonnie Durfee, 49, is slated to be arraigned at Central Berkshire District Court on a charge of burning personal property.

Emergency crews responding to a reported fire along Route 9 across from the Holiday Brook Farm around 6:45 p.m. Friday discovered that bales of hay wrapped in plastic that read, “USA Vote Biden Harris 2020,” had been set on fire, according to Dalton police.

Farmer Kate Pike, who helped set up the display, says she was shocked that someone would ruin it.

“You don’t ever expect it to happen in your backyard and you certainly don’t expect it to happen like Dalton,” she said. “There’s always going to be disagreements. No one’s ever gonna have the same view as you but you just gotta keep standing up for what you believe in.”

The display has been rebuilt.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)