Police: Man facing charges after threatening Brookline CVS clerk with weapon

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) -

A 30-year-old Boston man is facing some troubling charges after he allegedly threatened a CVS employee with a metal object, according to police.

Officers were called to a store on Boylston Street in Brookline around noontime and took the man into custody.

The suspect, whose name was not released, had previously been ordered to stay away from the location.

He is now facing charges of criminal threatening, assault with a dangerous weapon, and trespassing.

