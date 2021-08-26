(WHDH) — A man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he transported a barrel containing a mother’s body and dumped it on a street in another state earlier this month.

Aquellio Parker, 19, of Springfield Gardens, New York, surrendered to police last week on charges including second-degree being an accomplice to disturbing, moving and/or concealing human remains, second-degree being an accomplice to desecrating, damaging and/or destroying human remains, and second-degree conspiring with a co-defendant to disturb, move, conceal and/or desecrate a deceased body, according to the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responding to a report of a suspicious container left in the area of Hobart Street and Teaneck Road in Ridgefield, New Jersey, on Aug. 13 discovered the remains of 42-year-old Nicole Flanagan inside, the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation revealed that Parker allegedly transported Flanagan’s remains from New York and dumped them in New Jersey.

Flanagan, who was naked when authorities found her body, showed no signs of physical abuse, the Daily Voice reported.

She was a mother of three who had previously lived in Greenwich, Connecticut, according to the news outlet.

An investigation remains ongoing.

