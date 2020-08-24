MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing a criminal threatening charge after he brandished a gun while he approached another man who had asked him to be quiet in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday night, police said.

Officers responding to a report of two people arguing in the area of 389 Whittington Road just before 9 p.m. learned that one of the men had heard Michael Rivera-Fermaint, 30, arguing with a woman and asked them to keep the noise down, according to Manchester police.

At that point, Rivera-Fermaint allegedly started walking toward the other man with a gun in his hand.

Fearing for his safety, police say the other man took out a knife.

The two argued but it never turned physical, police added.

The two eventually separated.

Rivera-Fermaint was arrested and then released on personal recognizance bail.

