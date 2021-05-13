WILLIAMSON, Va. (WHDH) — A man is facing dozens of charges after police say he fired a gun at officers and into a residential area in Williamson, Virginia on Tuesday.

Andrew Hicks allegedly fired his weapon 16 times.

He is facing 10 counts of shooting within 500 feet of a dwelling, 14 counts of wanton endangerment and brandishing a deadly weapon, and four counts of attempted murder — officers, obstructing an officer, and battery on an officer.

No additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)