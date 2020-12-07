Police: Man facing drunken driving charge after crashing SUV into Randolph home

RANDOLPH, Mass. (WHDH) — A 21-year-old Randolph man is facing a drunken driving charge after police say he crashed his SUV into a home in the town late Sunday night.

Officers responding to a report of a vehicle that had struck a house at 11 Knights Crescent around 11:30 p.m. found a damaged Kia Sportage resting on the lawn, according to Randolph Police Chief William Pace.

An investigation indicated that driver, 21-year-old Eric Brown Jr., had struck a parked vehicle and knocked down a utility pole before slamming into the home’s garage.

Brown was not injured but he was taken to Milton Hospital for a medical condition.

Investigators later determined that Brown was under the influence of alcohol.

He will be summons to appear in Quincy District Court at a later date for charges including operating under the influence of liquor and operating to endanger.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)