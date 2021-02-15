ASHLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - Police arrested a drunken driver with an open container in his car who was caught driving the wrong way on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire early Monday morning, authorities said.

Officers from Ashland and Sanborton responding to a report of a car traveling southbound in the northbound lanes around 12:30 a.m. attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of exit 23; however, it entered a crossover and began driving northbound in the southbound lanes, according to state police.

With the assistance of Plymouth police, the officers stopped the car in the area of mile marker 72.2, state police said.

Troopers arrived shortly after and took custody of the driver, identified as Christopher Power, 36, of Plymouth.

He is slated to be arraigned at Plymouth District Court on March 8 on charges of driving under the influence, reckless conduct and open container, state police added.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Trooper Brandon Stubbs at 603-223-3654 or Brandon.A.Stubbs@dos.nh.gov.

