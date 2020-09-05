Police: Man facing firearm charges following traffic stop in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police arrested a man who they say was carrying a loaded gun in his car during a traffic stop in Roxbury on Saturday.

Officers patrolling the area of Washington Street and Guild Row just after 3:30 a.m. activated their lights after seeing a gold BMW speed by, according to Boston police.

After initiating a traffic stop, officers approached the vehicle to speak to the driver and his four passengers, police said.

The driver, identified as Daniel Rosario, 27, of Boston had an expired registration and appeared nervous, according to police.

During an inventory police say they found a white bag on the floor behind the driver’s seat, which contained a 9mm firearm loaded with 10 rounds of live ammunition.

Rosario was taken into custody and will be charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license second offense, possession of a loaded firearm without a license, unlawful possession of ammunition, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle, police said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court at a later date.

