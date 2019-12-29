Police: Man facing gun charges after shooting in Upham’s Corner

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing firearm charges after he shot a gun in the Upham’s Corner area earlier this month, police said.

Officers responding to reports of gunshots on Dudley Street at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 6 determined that Jermiah Boswell, 20, had fired the gun. Officers on patrol on Dec. 27 allegedly saw Boswell driving on Blue Hill Avenue and arrested him, and found a 9mm handgun when they searched his car.

Boswell was charged with carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a gun without a license, unlawful possession of ammunition and firing a gun within 500 feet of a building. He is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)