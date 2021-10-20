FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing a hate crime charge in connection with a racially motivated attack on a Muslim couple in the parking lot of a Trader Joe’s in Framingham over the weekend.

Aleksey Cherednichenko, 56, of Framingham, was arrested Saturday on charges including committing a hate crime, simple assault and battery, malicious damage to car, and disorderly conduct, according to the Framingham Police Department.

Police say Cherednichenko approached the Marlboro couple’s car just before 12 p.m. and kicked and punched it, causing the vehicle to rock.

When the couple got out of the car, Cherednichenko allegedly scratched the man’s face and called his wife a “Muslim (expletive).”

Throughout the alleged attack, police say the suspect repeatedly referred to the victims as “terrorists.”

The couple escaped the attack without serious injuries.

Cherednichenko will be summoned to court at a later date.

An investigation remains ongoing.

