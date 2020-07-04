Police: Man facing life-threatening injuries after being run over by boat that crashed into other vessel in Ispwich

IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a boat crash that left a man with life-threatening injuries when he was run over by a boat he fell off of in Ipswich Saturday.

Officers responding to reports of a boat crash near the Third Creek mooring area found a 19-year-old man suffering life-threatening injuries. The man was medflighted to a hospital in Burlington.

After investigating, police determined that four people fell out of a motorboat when it turned and as the boat continued to circle, it ran over the 19-year-old operator. No one else was injured but the vessel ultimately crashed into a nearby houseboat owned by the victim’s family, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)