Police: Man facing OUI charge following Sutton crash

SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is being charged with operating under the influence following a crash overnight in Sutton, officials said.

Officers responding to a call for a crash heard on W. Sutton Road at 3 a.m. found a car that appeared to have hit a tree and was significantly damaged, police said Sunday.

The driver, a 21-year-old, was unharmed, officials said.

Police are thanking the “alert resident” for calling in the crash and are reminding folks not to drink and drive.

