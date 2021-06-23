A man is facing a tampering with a corpse charge after police say the body of his 19-year-old girlfriend was found in his car on Monday.

Authorities received information around 12:40 p.m. that Gianna Rose Delgado had been assaulted by her boyfriend, Michael Louis Cadogan, 24, at their residence in High Point, North Carolina, according to High Point police.

Delgado was believed to be dead as a result of the assault and Cadogan was thought to be trying to dispose of her body, police said.

Officers conducted a search of their shared apartment as the police department worked in conjunction with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee in search of Cadogan.

Sheriff’s located his vehicle and conducted a search, which led to the discovery of Delgado’s body, police said.

He was charged with tampering with a corpse and held without bond in Tenn.

High Point police obtained warrants for first-degree murder and felony concealment of death for Cadogan.

Service of the warrants and extradition of Cadogan are slated to happen in the near future, police said.

No additional information has been released.

