Police: man facing vandalism charges after incident in Stoughton park

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Stoughton man is being charged with vandalism after police say he was seen cutting down a POW flag in Faxon Park on Monday.

Officers responding to a call from an off duty officer around 3:30 p.m. found Uenes De Almeida in Faxon Park and questioned him about the incident, police said.

After speaking with the suspect, police say they determined that he was also responsible for vandalism at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, where flags and statues were vandalized, some beyond repair, according to police.

He was not arrested but was charged with three counts of vandalizing a gravestone, vandalizing a war/veterans memorial, removing a grave maker and two counts of malicious destruction of property, police said.

In a statement, police said De Almeida wasn’t arrested but charged “in order to allow him to get the mental health help he needs and then return at a later date to answer the charges.”

Police say they are working with the Veteran’s Agent to properly dispose of the damaged American flags.

