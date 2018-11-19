Police: Man facing weapons charges after tossing gun during Downtown Crossing pursuit

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing weapons charges after police say he tossed a gun during a pursuit Monday in Downtown Crossing.

Officers responding to a report of a person armed with a gun in the area of Temple Place and Tremont Street about 10:40 a.m. learned the suspect was seen threatening another individual, according to Boston police.

Police say they spotted a man who matched the suspect description flee from them as they approached and toss an object over a fence in the area of Music Hall Place.

After arresting Junior Louis, 20, of Boston, in a bathroom at the Corner Mall Food Court, officers recovered a loaded handgun in the area where he had been seen throwing something over a fence.

Louis is charged with the unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of firearm with an obliterated serial number, and possession with intent to distribute a Class D drug.

