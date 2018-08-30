MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Three men accused of taking a backpack containing jewelry, a laptop and a wallet left behind by a 60-year-old man on a bus are facing multiple fraud charges.

Alain Lopez, 25, and Filipe Cardenas, 23, both from Florida, were charged with theft of lost or mislaid property and three counts of fraudulent use of credit cards. William Cardenas, 19, also from Florida, faces one count of criminal liability to theft of lost or mislaid property and four counts of fraudulent use of credit cards.

On Sunday, the victim realized he left his bag on a Boston Express bus, which picked him up in the city and dropped him off in Tyngsboro.

He called the police to report fraudulent purchases on his credit cards at various Manchester, New Hampshire locations after over $500 was spent at the Sunglasses Hut at the Mall of New Hampshire and almost $1,400 at Walmart, Manchester police said. Multiple charges at city restaurants were also reportedly made between Sunday and Tuesday.

Detectives obtained surveillance images of the suspects at the two stores and found that at least two of the three men were on the same bus as the victim.

Police located Lopez, Filipe Cardenas and William Cardenas at a Comfort Inn Wednesday night, who were staying at the local hotel after being contracted by a national tree company.

Detectives found the items left in the backpack, as well as the items purchased with the credit cards, following the execution of a search warrant in two hotel rooms, police said.

The three men were placed under and are scheduled to face a judge Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)