Police: Man fatally shot by police raised pellet gun at them

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Police say a 62-year-old Montpelier man with a pellet gun was shot and killed by an officer after he raised his weapon in their direction.

Police identified him Mark Johnson. He was shot at about 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Police responded to a call that Johnson had a knife and tried to enter another residence. Officers saw him run away and carrying what appeared to be a handgun.

Officers repeatedly told him to drop the gun and offered to get him help as they saw him climbing on a bridge railing.

Police said after several minutes, Johnson raised the pellet gun in the officers’ direction; one fired at him. No one else was hurt.

Johnson, who was shot twice in the torso, died at Central Vermont Hospital.

