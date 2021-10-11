BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in Dorchester Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a stabbing at an addiction treatment center and halfway house on Virginia Street found a man suffering life-threatening wounds, officials said. The man was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

No other information was immediately available. The stabbing is under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to call 617-343-4470.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)