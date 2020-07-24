Police: Man fatally struck by Commuter Rail train in Woburn

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was fatally struck by a Commuter Rail train at Mishawum Station Friday afternoon, police said.

Emergency crews were called to the scene for reports of a person struck by a northbound train around 4:15 p.m.

The victim, whose name was not released, was said to be intentionally on the right-of-way and pronounced dead at the scene, according to transit police.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

Buses have been called in to replace regular service as officials continue their investigation.

