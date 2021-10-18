NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A man is accused of firing a gun at a car during a road rage incident in Nashua, New Hampshire on Sunday.

Officers responding to a reported road rage incident in the area of West Hollis and Palm streets around 7:10 p.m. learned that Jacob Finley, 25, of Nashua, had fired a gun at another vehicle, according to Nashua police.

There were no reported injuries.

Finley was placed under arrest on a charge of reckless conduct.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

