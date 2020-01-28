Police: Man fired up joint in front of judge while appearing on drug possession charge

(WHDH) — A 20-year-old man was arrested in court after he reportedly fired up a marijuana cigarette while appearing before a judge to answer to a drug possession charge.

Spencer Boston, of Lebanon, Tennessee, was answering to a simple drug possession charge on Monday and arguing that marijuana should be legalized when he suddenly reached into his pocket, pulled out a joint, and sparked it up, Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan told The Tennessean.

Many people in the courtroom laughed at Boston’s bold move but officers rushed in and took him into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

Boston’s marijuana is said to have produced a strong odor.

Boston is now facing an additional charge of disorderly conduct, jail records indicate.

He is being held on $3,000 bond.

