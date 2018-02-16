PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A man authorities say crashed into a utility pole and injured a Rhode Island police officer as he fled has been arrested.

WPRI-TV reports police were investigating a suspicious person in Providence on Friday when the man fled on foot and returned to his car. Police say the man drove off as officers tried to pull him out of the car. Authorities say one officer who was partially in the vehicle was hurt when the suspect crashed.

Authorities say the suspect was hospitalized and later released into police custody. The officer involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

Police have not released the suspect’s name. He will face multiple charges including resisting arrest and assault on a police officer when he is arraigned Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)