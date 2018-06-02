Police: Man fleeing officers cuts through funeral ceremony

KILLINGLY, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police say a man rushed through a funeral ceremony while trying to elude officers who were seeking to arrest him on assault charges.

Connecticut State Police say 44-year-old Bart Donnelly of Danielson has been charged with disrupting a funeral and third-degree assault, among other offenses.

Officials say a person flagged down an off-duty trooper Friday and told the trooper about an assault at a park.

Police say Donnelly fled on foot from the park and ran through a funeral home property where a ceremony was taking place. Police say he was later captured.

Donnelly is being held on $3,000 cash bond. It was not immediately clear on Saturday whether he has an attorney.

