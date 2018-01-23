QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - One man was killed in a car crash Monday night on Quincy Shore Drove.

State Police said the driver was fleeing from a trooper who pulled him over for a traffic stop.

Police said the man side-swiped one car, crashed into another and then hit the sea wall and rolled over it. The car landed on the beach after a roughly 10-foot drop.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police have identified the victim as Peter Boylan, 50 of Quincy. He was driving a 2003 Mercedes E320W.

A female passenger was thrown out of his car and taken to the hospital. That woman has been identified only as a 27-year-old Quincy woman. She was taken to Boston Medical Center. Her condition is not known at this time.

A 2016 Toyota Camry and a 2012 Toyota Highlander were also involved in the incident. The driver of the Highlander, a 36-year-old man from Quincy, was also injured and taken to Boston Medical Center. The driver of the Camry is a 54-year-old Quincy woman who was not hurt.

State Police added that the trooper followed the speeding car but was not chasing after it prior to the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by State Police.

