QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - One man was killed in a car crash Monday night on Quincy Shore Drove.

State Police said the driver was fleeing from a trooper who pulled him over for a traffic stop.

Police said the man side-swiped one car, crashed into another and then hit the sea wall and rolled over it. The car landed on the beach.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger was thrown out of his car and taken to the hospital. A woman in one of the other vehicles was also injured.

State Police added that the trooper followed the speeding car but was not chasing after it prior to the crash.

