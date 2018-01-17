Police: Man followed Quincy woman home from casino to beat, rob her of winnings

QUINCY, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — Police have arrested a man they say stalked a woman more than 40 miles from a Rhode Island casino to her home in Quincy where he attacked her and robbed her of her winnings.

Ty Shon Forbes of West Warwick, Rhode Island, faced arraignment Wednesday on charges of unarmed robbery and assault and battery on someone over 60.

#Quincy PD: this man followed a 61yr old woman from casino 40+miles to her home where he assaulted/robbed her. #7news pic.twitter.com/5yOkhuTdAL — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) January 17, 2018

Police say the 21-year-old Forbes saw the 61-year-old victim receive a “high-value cashout” at Twin River Casino in Lincoln, Rhode Island on Nov. 10.

According court documents, Forbes kept a close eye on the woman and even chased her on foot through the casino parking lot.

Police say Forbes then followed her home about 43 miles, attacked her outside her home, stole at least $6,000 in cash and fled in a car. He was recently charged.

The victim suffered broken vertebrae. She was treated and released.

Forbes was ordered held on $10,000 bail. He is due back in court in February.

