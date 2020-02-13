Police: Man found hiding in pile of leaves after ramming stolen truck through gate of Onset Water Department

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A wanted Brewster man who crashed a stolen pickup truck through the gate of the Onset Water Department before careening into a fire hydrant was later found hiding in a pile of leaves late Wednesday night, officials said.

An officer on patrol in the area of Gold World on Cranberry Highway around 10:45 p.m. observed a pickup truck towing a trailer that was dragging a ramp, causing it to send sparks on the roadway, according to the Wareham Police Department.

The driver, later identified as 46-year-old Noah Pond, turned onto Sand Pond Road and accelerated through the gate of the water department, police said. After Pond crashed into a fire hydrant, he allegedly ditched the disabled truck and hid in a pile of brush behind the Star Light Motel.

A K9 team was able to sniff out Pond, who reportedly tried to evade capture by pulling away from officers.

Police say Pond was bitten by a K9 before being subdued and taken into custody.

Pond, who was wanted on multiple warrants, is facing charges including larceny of a motor vehicle, subsequent offense failure to stop for the police, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, operating with a suspended license, subsequent offense, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest.

The incident remains under investigation.

