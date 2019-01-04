Police: Man found passed out with compressed air in hand after car clips utility pole, goes airborne

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A motorist who clipped a utility pole and went airborne in Hooksett, New Hampshire, on Friday morning was later found passed out with a can of compressed air in his hand, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash near Hooksett Road and Dartmouth Street around 10 a.m. spoke with several witnesses who said a man had nearly struck an oncoming vehicle before he left the roadway, hit a utility pole, and went airborne, according to the Hooksett Police Department.

When a witness approached the vehicle, police said 36-year-old Christopher Wilson was passed out with a spray can of “Dust Off” in his hand. As he woke up, Wilson allegedly tried to hide the can from officers.

Wilson was arrested on scene and charged with reckless conduct.

He is slated to be arraigned on Jan. 17 in Merrimack County Superior Court.

