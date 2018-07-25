Police: Man found severely beaten outside Manchester, NH bar dies of injuries

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 32-year-old man who was severely beaten outside of a Manchester, New Hampshire bar earlier this month has died, officials said.

The man, whose name was not released, was found unconscious in an alley behind Central Ale House about 1 a.m. on July 19, Manchester police announced Wednesday.

He died of his injuries Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police.

