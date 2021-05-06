Police: Man found with cocaine after leading NH officers on chase, crashing into trees

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man was found to be in possession of cocaine and marijuana after a high-speed chase in New Hampshire early Thursday morning came to a crashing end, police said.

Steven Blais, 32, of Providence, Rhode Island, is facing charges including possession of a controlled drug, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, disobeying a police officer, conduct after an accident, reckless operation, and several traffic violations, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers on patrol in the area of Maple and Bridge streets in Manchester around 12:50 a.m. tried to stop Blais after watching him commit several traffic violations but he accelerated, reaching 75 mph as he led them on a chase through the city, police said.

Blais reportedly then got onto Interstate 93 and crashed his Dodge Sedan in the trees near Wellington Road.

Police say Blais was in possession of crack cocaine and marijuana when a K9 later found him hiding in the woods.

It’s not clear when Blais will be called to court.

