DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing drug charges after police say they found crack cocaine in his possession during a traffic stop in Dudley on Sunday evening.

Sgt. Marek Karlowicz conducted a motor vehicle stop on West Main Street around 6:45 p.m. and noticed possible drug activity, according to Dudley police.

A further investigation revealed that one of the three occupants, identified as 42-year-old Phillip Smith, had 20.6 grams of what was believed to be crack cocaine on him, police added.

He was taken into custody and held on $10,000 bail ahead of his arraignment Monday in Dudley District Court.

Smith, who was listed as homeless, faces two charges — possession of a Class B drug and trafficking in a Class B substance.

