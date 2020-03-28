Police: Man found with loaded gun after parking in Brockton No Parking zone

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing firearm charges after officers found a loaded gun on him while he was parked in a No Parking zone in Brockton on Saturday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired on Ames Street at 9:25 p.m. searched the area and found a car with no license plates parked in front of a No Parking Any Time sign on North Montello Street with its engine running, police said.

When police searched the car, they allegedly found a loaded Glock 27 pistol, and the driver was on probation for a 2015 shooting in Worcester.

Adam McNeil, 26, of Brockton, was charged with possession of a firearm second offense, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a high capacity feeding device, possession of ammunition without an FID card and firearm violation with two prior violent crimes. He was held on $50,000 bail.

