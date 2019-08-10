Police: Man found with loaded gun after traffic stop in Boston

A Boston man is facing gun charges after officers allegedly found a loaded gun in his car during a traffic stop Friday, police said.

Officers on patrol on Tremont Street at 9 p.m. allegedly pulled the car over for a traffic violation and saw a loaded 9mm Springfield Armory handgun inside the car, police said. The gun had been previously reported stolen in Georgia, police said.

Christopher Rodriguez, 28, was charged with carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and receiving stolen property. He will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

