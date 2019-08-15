Police: Man fully exposed himself to several people on Commuter Rail platform

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - An Everett man is facing criminal charges after police say he fully exposed his genitals to several people while committing a lewd act on a Commuter Rail platform on Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a report of a man committing a lewd act at the Malden Center station around 7:30 p.m. heard grunting noises coming from the Commuter Rail platform as they spoke with witnesses on a nearby Orange Line platform, according to the Transit Police Department.

Abdalla Abo, 26, of Everett, was later arrested when police say officers found him with his pants down committing the lewd act.

Abo was booked on a charge of open and gross lewdness.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)